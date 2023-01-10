OTM Open Thread 1/10: It is Tuesday

Happy Tuesday! The Minnesota Twins apparently want to get back in the Carlos Correa business.
Carlos Correa, Twins accelerate talks as deal with Mets remains in limbo. With @DanHayesMLB: https://t.co/UrfAIGsgDS— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 10, 2023
After opting out of his three-year deal in Minnesota, Correa has seen a contract with the San Francisco Giants collapse and now a potential deal with the New York Mets is on ice. The Twins, who had the shortstop last season and presumably know about the injury that keeps Correa from passing a physical, seem willing to roll the dice again.
Should the Red Sox get involved? Or at least kick the tires?
