OTM Open Thread 1/10: It is Tuesday

Happy Tuesday! The Minnesota Twins apparently want to get back in the Carlos Correa business.

Carlos Correa, Twins accelerate talks as deal with Mets remains in limbo. With @DanHayesMLB: https://t.co/UrfAIGsgDS — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 10, 2023

After opting out of his three-year deal in Minnesota, Correa has seen a contract with the San Francisco Giants collapse and now a potential deal with the New York Mets is on ice. The Twins, who had the shortstop last season and presumably know about the injury that keeps Correa from passing a physical, seem willing to roll the dice again.

Should the Red Sox get involved? Or at least kick the tires?

