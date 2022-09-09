Here we go: the battle for fourth place Let’s see what happens. Can the Sox spoil the Orioles playoff push?
Brayan Bello says: yes!
Game 139: Red Sox at Orioles
|Lineup spot
|Red Sox
|Rays
|Lineup spot
|Red Sox
|Rays
|1
|Tommy Pham, LF
|Cedric Mullins, CF
|2
|Alex Verdugo, RF
|Adley Rutschman, C
|3
|Xander Bogaerts, SS
|Anthony Santandar, DH
|4
|Rafael Devers, 3B
|Ryan Mountcastle, 1B
|5
|Trevor Story, 2B
|Gunnar Henderson, SS
|6
|J.D. Martinez, DH
|Ramon Urias, 3B
|7
|Triston Casas, 1B
|Roughned Odor, 2B
|8
|Kiké Hernández, CF
|Austin Hays, LF
|9
|Connor Wong, C
|Kyle Stowers, RF
|SP
|Brayan Bello, RHP
|Austin Voth, RHP
