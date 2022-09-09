 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game 139: Red Sox at Orioles

Battle for fourth

By Mike Carlucci
/ new
Texas Rangers v Boston Red Sox Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images

Here we go: the battle for fourth place Let’s see what happens. Can the Sox spoil the Orioles playoff push?

Brayan Bello says: yes!

Game 139: Red Sox at Orioles

Lineup spot Red Sox Rays
Lineup spot Red Sox Rays
1 Tommy Pham, LF Cedric Mullins, CF
2 Alex Verdugo, RF Adley Rutschman, C
3 Xander Bogaerts, SS Anthony Santandar, DH
4 Rafael Devers, 3B Ryan Mountcastle, 1B
5 Trevor Story, 2B Gunnar Henderson, SS
6 J.D. Martinez, DH Ramon Urias, 3B
7 Triston Casas, 1B Roughned Odor, 2B
8 Kiké Hernández, CF Austin Hays, LF
9 Connor Wong, C Kyle Stowers, RF
SP Brayan Bello, RHP Austin Voth, RHP

More From Over the Monster

Loading comments...