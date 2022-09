Minor Lines: Marcelo Mayer Goes Deep, Mikey Romero Goes Streaking

Worcester, L 5-1

Duran, CF: 1-3, HR, 1 K Dalbec, 1B: 0-3, 1 K Mieses, DH: 1-3 Davis, LF: 0-2, 1 BB, 2 K

Santos: 4 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 1 BB, 3 K, 1 HR Thompson: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Feltman: 1 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 HR

Worcester, W 9-1

Duran, CF: 1-5, 1 R Dalbec, 3B: 2-3, 2 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB Mieses, RF: 2-4, HR, 2B, 5 RBI, 2 K

Keller: 6 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K, 1 HR German: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

People are going to say that Bobby Dalbec is a Quad-A player, but maybe he just really likes the city of Worcester, you know? Maybe he’s a student of 19th century industrial manufacturing and likes to fly kites at Bancroft Tower. Nothing wrong with that, Bobby, you do you.

Portland, W 5-3

Rafaela, CF: 1-4 Binelas, 3B: 1-3, HR, 1 BB Kavadas, DH: 0-4, 3 K Wilson, RF: 2-3, HR, 2B, 2 RBI, 1 K

Ward: 5 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K Scroggins: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Wallace: 1.1 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K Nail: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Gettys: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

Binelas looks like a bust and is going to unfortunately be linked to the failed Renfroe trade forever, but 25 bombs in one season is still a hell of an achievement.

Greenville, W 6-4

Mayer, SS: 2-4, HR Jimenez, CF: 2-4, 1 R, SB Lugo, 3B: 0-3, 2 K Jordan, 1B: 0-4, 3 K

Liu: 6 IP, 8 H, 4 ER, 1 BB, 7 K, 3 HR DiValerio: 3 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K

Marcelo’s fourth Greenville homer! Perhaps just as importantly, he finished with no strikeouts for just the second time in the last 13 games.

Salem, L 9-7

Paulino, 3B: 1-2, 2B, 1 R, 1 BB Romero, 2B: 1-5, 3B, 1 RBI Bonaci, SS: 1-4, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 K Ravelo, DH: 1-4, 2B, 2 RBI, 1 K

Cruz: 3 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K, 1 HR Jackson: 4 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K Loubier: 1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Troye: 1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

Mikey Romero is now sitting on a seven-game hit streak. Not bad, considering he’s only been with Salem for eight games.