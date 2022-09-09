OTM Open Thread 9/9: It is Friday

Happy Friday, the end of another week. The Red Sox are not quite eliminated just yet.
Odds for making the playoffs, per Fangraphs:— Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) September 9, 2022
Dodgers, Astros, Mets, Braves, Yankees 100%
Cardinals 99.6%
Mariners 99.4%
Rays 98.4%
Jays 97.7%
Padres 87.6%
Phillies 81.5%
Guardians 43.5%
White Sox 31.8%
Brewers 31.3%
Twins 26.3%
Orioles 2.9%
Red Sox 0.1%
The other 13 teams: 0.0%
If they mount a comeback that’d be pretty crazy fun so we’ll keep the dream alive one more day :)
After a sweep at the hand of the Tampa Bay Rays the Sox venture north to play the Baltimore Orioles for the weekend. Brayan Bello takes the ball for Boston at 7:05 PM ET. The Rays and Yankees play this weekend with Tampa just 4.5 games back in the AL East. Let’s hope they play New York just as hard. Let people talk about a Yankees collapse all winter. Talk about what you want and be good to one another.
Loading comments...