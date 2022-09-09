 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

OTM Open Thread 9/9: It is Friday

TGIF

By Mike Carlucci
/ new
Boston Red Sox v Toronto Blue Jays Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Happy Friday, the end of another week. The Red Sox are not quite eliminated just yet.

If they mount a comeback that’d be pretty crazy fun so we’ll keep the dream alive one more day :)

After a sweep at the hand of the Tampa Bay Rays the Sox venture north to play the Baltimore Orioles for the weekend. Brayan Bello takes the ball for Boston at 7:05 PM ET. The Rays and Yankees play this weekend with Tampa just 4.5 games back in the AL East. Let’s hope they play New York just as hard. Let people talk about a Yankees collapse all winter. Talk about what you want and be good to one another.

More From Over the Monster

Loading comments...