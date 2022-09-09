OTM Open Thread 9/9: It is Friday

Happy Friday, the end of another week. The Red Sox are not quite eliminated just yet.

Odds for making the playoffs, per Fangraphs:

Dodgers, Astros, Mets, Braves, Yankees 100%

Cardinals 99.6%

Mariners 99.4%

Rays 98.4%

Jays 97.7%

Padres 87.6%

Phillies 81.5%

Guardians 43.5%

White Sox 31.8%

Brewers 31.3%

Twins 26.3%

Orioles 2.9%

Red Sox 0.1%

The other 13 teams: 0.0% — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) September 9, 2022

If they mount a comeback that’d be pretty crazy fun so we’ll keep the dream alive one more day :)

After a sweep at the hand of the Tampa Bay Rays the Sox venture north to play the Baltimore Orioles for the weekend. Brayan Bello takes the ball for Boston at 7:05 PM ET. The Rays and Yankees play this weekend with Tampa just 4.5 games back in the AL East. Let’s hope they play New York just as hard. Let people talk about a Yankees collapse all winter. Talk about what you want and be good to one another.