Daily Red Sox Links: Brayan Bello, J.D. Martinez, Ceddanne Rafaela

After some growing pains as a rookie, Brayan Bello has started to find some success at the MLB level, which is hopefully a good sign for the future. (Peter Abraham; Boston Globe)

When Christian Vázquez was sent to the Houston Astros, J.D. Martinez was ready to pack his bags, as he assumed he was going to be dealt as well. (Ryan Gilbert; WEEI/Audacy)

If you haven’t heard of Ceddanne Rafaela yet, you may want to read up on him. (Alex Speier; Boston Globe)

If practice makes perfect, then getting in some extra swings just makes sense. That philosophy has led to a new game preparation tactic for the Red Sox . (Jen McCaffrey; The Athletic)

This obviously hasn’t been the year the Red Sox wanted, but it’s been made so much worse because of their struggles within their division. (Alex Speier; Boston Globe)

Choosing to play catcher was a family decision of sorts for Reese McGuire. (Christopher Smith; MassLive)