OTM Open Thread 9/8: It is Thursday

Happy Thursday. The Red Sox were swept by the Tampa Bay Rays and the Twins didn’t manage to defeat the Yankees in either end of the doubleheader so the Rays didn’t even make up ground at Boston’s expense. It’s an off-day as the team travels to Baltimore to face the Orioles. Boston is now 5.5 games back of fourth place in the AL East. What a lost year. At least Trison Casas and Connor Wong are up for a glimpse of 2023. Promised to be “way better.” Talk about what you want and be good to one another.