Minor Lines: Marcelo Mayer Is Struggling A Bit

Worcester, W 3-1

Duran, CF: 0-4, 1 K Dalbec, 1B: 3-4, HR Davis, RF: 2-3, 2B, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K Valdez, 2B: 0-4, 1 K

Seabold: 6 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 K Sawamura: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB Hernandez: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB Politi: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

This is the second time this year that Jarren Duran, Bobby Dalbec, Hirokazu Sawamura, and Connor Seabold have all played in the same game. The first time was July 3 in Wrigley Field, which is one of the most iconic sports venues in the entire world. This time was September 7, in Coca-Cola Park, which gives all of its various concession stands and club seating areas pig-themed names, e.g. The Bud Light Trough, the Pig Pen, and The Bacon Strip. Life comes at you fast, man.

Portland, W 4-2

Rafaela, CF: 0-4, 2 K, CS Kavadas, 1B: 0-3, 1 R, 1 BB, 2 K Hamilton, SS: 1-3, 1 R, 1 BB, SB

Drohan: 5 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 K Mosqueda: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Zeferjahn: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K Nail: 1 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Kennedy: 1 IP, o H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

Sea Dog history for Sliding David Hamilton:

David Hamilton has tied Julio Ramirez for the franchise record with 64 stolen bases! #ChasingHistory pic.twitter.com/Dn2h5SAo5E — Portland Sea Dogs (@PortlandSeaDogs) September 7, 2022

Greenville, L 7-5

Mayer, SS: 1-4, 1 R, 1 RBI, 2 BB, 2 K Yorke: 1-6, 1 R, 3 K Lugo: 2-5, 1 R, 1 BB, 3 K Jordan, 3B: 2-5, 1 BB

Gonzalez: 5 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K Perry: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Guerrero: 2 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K Webb: 1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Cobb: 3 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 K

It’s been a month in Greenville for Marcelo Mayer, so we can now officially say that he’s struggled to make the adjustment to High-A. It’s nothing to be too worried about, because he’s one of the youngest players of the league and, even with the disconcerting strikeouts (27 in 22 games), he’s still managed to hit 3 homers and put up a .340 OBP, but it is something to keep in mind before we pencil prospects into the 2024 depth chart.

Salem, L 10-8

Romero, 2B: 2-5, 2B, 3B, 2 RBI, 2 K Bonaci, SS: 0-3, 1 R, 2 BB, 1 K, SB Paulino, 2B: 1-5, 1 R, 0 BB, 2 K Meidroth, DH: 1-5, 1 R, 2 K

Perales: 3 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 4 K Talavera: 1.2 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 1 ER, 2 BB Lucas: 3.1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Tellier: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

Someone who has not struggled jumping up a level, on the other hand, is Mikey Romero. He’s slashed .353/.371/.588 with four doubles and two triples over his 7 Low-A games.