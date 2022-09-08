Daily Red Sox Links: Garrett Whitlock, Enrique Hernández, Tommy Pham

With the playoffs all but out of reach for the Red Sox, it seems odd that with Garrett Whitlock playing through some pain, the team is still going out of its way to keep him on the mound. (Peter Abraham; Boston Globe)

There are a litany of questions that will need to be answered this offseason, but Enrique Hernández’s future with the Red Sox is not one of them. (Jen McCaffrey; The Athletic)

Answering more of those questions seems like a higher priority now than anything else. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)

Even if adding Tommy Pham hasn’t led to a sterling run to the postseason for the Red Sox, they seem to have made a smart move in trading for him. (Jason Ounpraseuth; NESN)

Playing baseball at the highest level isn’t something to be taken for granted. Just ask Christian Arroyo. (Julian McWilliams; Boston Globe)

What’s it like going from playing to analyzing? Will Middlebrooks provides his perspective. (Joey Aliberti; MassLive)