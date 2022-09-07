Daily Links: “Way Better”

Before signing his extension, Kiké Hernandez says he got a promise from Chaim Bloom that the Sox will be “way better” next year. Hooo boy, I hope I don’t end up associating the term “way better” with the same feelings I get from “he’s the ace.” (Peter Abraham, Boston Globe)

If you’ve suspected that the Sox have a suboptimal bullpen this year, congratulations on having eyes. Now here are the numbers to back up what you already know. (Peter Abraham, Boston Globe)

And if you’ve suspected that Xander has been one of the hottest players in baseball lately, you’re right about that, too. He just got rewarded with Player of the Week. (Henry Pallatella, MLB.com)

One of Boston’s rising prospects has some pop. (Christopher Smith, Massive)

Tanner Houck underwent something called a lumbar discectomy yesterday. I don’t know what that is, but for some reason I feel like I’m going to be using the words “lumbar” and “Houck” together a lot for the next couple of years. (Chris Cotillo, MassLive)