The Red Seat Podcast: Appreciate Xander Bogaerts

What else is left to say about Xander Bogaerts? He came up through the system as a top prospect. He enjoyed immediate postseason success. He then went on to improve year over year of his major league career while carrying himself with the utmost professionalism on and off the field. Seems like a guy we should keep here for the long haul, don't you think?

On this episode I am joined by Bob Osgood to discuss not only Xander, but also the extension to Kiké Hernandez and what that means for the club headed into 2023. We also take a look at the performance of all of the recent September callups, discuss what it might cost to keep Michael Wacha, and decide whether or not Aaron Judge or Shohei Ohtani is more deserving of the AL MVP.

Lastly, we answered a bunch of your listener questions before ending the show.

