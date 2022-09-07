Minor Lines: One Of The Craziest Pitching Lines You’ll Ever See

Portland, L 10-2

Rafaela, CF: 1-3, 1 RBI Binelas, 2B: 2-4, 2B, 1 R, 1 K Hamilton, 2B: 2-4, 1 K

Sharp: 3.2 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 6 K Spacke: 2.2 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 K, 1 HR Broadway: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Gomez: 2 IP, 6 H, 5 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, 2 HR

In case you missed it over Labor Day Weekend, Ceddanne homered and tripled in his third game back from what looked like a nasty hit-by-pitch last week. Thank God — if he were Al Reyes-ed before his big league career even began I would not be happy.

Greenville, L 7-5

Yorke, 2B: 1-4, HR, 1 R, 2 RBI, 2 K Mayer, SS: 0-4, 1 K Lugo, 3B: 1-4, 1 RBI, 1 K Jordan, 1B: 1-4, 1 K Sikes, RF: 2-3, 2 R, 1 BB, 1 K

Padron-Artiles: 5 IP, 8 HR, 6 ER, 0 BB, 7 K, 3 HR Arredondo: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K Hoffman: 1 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K Cellucci: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

We’re grasping for straws here, but if there’s one positive to take away from Nick Yorke’s season, it’s that he hasn’t lost his power stroke. That’s his 11th homer in 76 games this year, after he hit 14 in 97 in 2021.

Salem, L 15-5

Bonaci, 2B: 2-5, 2B, 2 R, 1 K, 2 SB Romero, SS: 1-5, 1 RBI, 2 K Lopez, DH: 0-4, 1 BB, 1 K Anthony, CF: 2-3, 2 RBI, 1 K Miller, 1B: 2-4, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 K

Sena: 0.2 IP, 6 H, 8 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 HR Valera: 2 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, 2 K De La Rosa: 4.1 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 3 K Cepeda: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

Damn — eight runs allowed by Reidis Sena, with only one of them earned. You think that’s a guy who needed a drink after the game last night or what?