Game 137: Red Sox at Rays

On August 27th Rich Hill took on the Tampa Bay Rays, was treated to an entirely right-handed lineup, and shut them down for seven innings in a remarkable win for the Red Sox. Rich Hill then lasted just four innings allowing 4 runs to the Texas Rangers. Which Hill we get tonight - 11 strikeouts, no runs or 4 runs, walks, and Ks - is yet to be seen. But Tampa Bay rolling the dice on all right-handed hitters is probably the smart call for them, statistically speaking.

JT Chargois is playing the role of opener once more. A few weeks ago against Boston he went one inning allowing a hit, a walk, and striking out 1. On the season he’s tossed seven innings of 1.29 ERA/3.11 FIP ball. Drew Rasmussen being unavailable is a boon to the Red Sox, even if Tampa has options. With any luck whoever comes out of the ‘pen is an easier matchup than Rasmussen.

J.D. Martinez returns to the lineup today after a few days off for his ailing back.

Xander Bogaerts leads all American League hitters with a .317 batting average.

Trevor Story is hitting .438/.455/.688 with 5 doubles and a home run since returning from the IL. Sure, it’s 33 plate appearances over eight games but along with his leaping catch the other day, this is the type of dynamic player the Sox wanted when he was signed.