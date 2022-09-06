 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bill Lee: Belmont Sandlot Legend

For absolutely no reason at all, here’s a clip of Bill Lee playing baseball with neighborhood kids.

By Dan Secatore
/ new
Boston Red Sox Vs. Toronto Blue Jays At Fenway Park Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

If you don’t already know about the GBH Archives Twitter account, I”m about to make your online life just a little bit more delightful.

Every day or so, the account Tweets out a short clip from GBH’s vast video library. Sometimes it’s something important and newsworthy, like this clip of Noam Chomsky getting real about the Monroe Doctrine:

More often than not, though, the account just posts small, slice-of-life vignettes that serve no greater purpose than reminding us of just how much change accumulates over the years, like this clip of the last ride of the old elevated Orange Line:

Today, they gave us something that always makes me smile: Bill Lee playing baseball.

I think it’s quite possible that Bill Lee enjoys playing baseball more than anyone else on Earth enjoys doing literally anything else. Cheers to the Spaceman.

More From Over the Monster

Loading comments...