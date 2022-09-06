Bill Lee: Belmont Sandlot Legend

If you don’t already know about the GBH Archives Twitter account, I”m about to make your online life just a little bit more delightful.

Every day or so, the account Tweets out a short clip from GBH’s vast video library. Sometimes it’s something important and newsworthy, like this clip of Noam Chomsky getting real about the Monroe Doctrine:

Noam Chomsky and then-BU President John Silber have a lively debate on aid to the Nicaraguan Contras in March 1986. pic.twitter.com/PPwtxTOkOb — GBH Archives (@GBHArchives) August 22, 2022

More often than not, though, the account just posts small, slice-of-life vignettes that serve no greater purpose than reminding us of just how much change accumulates over the years, like this clip of the last ride of the old elevated Orange Line:

Last ride on the Orange Line El through Boston's South End in April 1987. pic.twitter.com/oqMo2dFyUn — GBH Archives (@GBHArchives) August 4, 2022

Today, they gave us something that always makes me smile: Bill Lee playing baseball.

A previous @gbh At Home series was broadcast in 1978. One episode featured the Spaceman himself, former Red Sox pitcher Bill Lee, seen here playing ball with neighborhood kids in Belmont, MA. pic.twitter.com/7GGi9Lk15s — GBH Archives (@GBHArchives) September 6, 2022

I think it’s quite possible that Bill Lee enjoys playing baseball more than anyone else on Earth enjoys doing literally anything else. Cheers to the Spaceman.