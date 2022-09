Happy Tuesday! Nothing quite like waking up to news that your team has signed/traded/extended someone. In this case, it’s Kiké Hernandez returning for the 2023 season. Welcome back, Kiké. The Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays match up again tonight at 6:40 PM ET. Glad they’re down in Tampa in the dome since it’s pretty wet and rainy in Boston today. Talk about what you want and be excellent to each other.