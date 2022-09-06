Daily Links: Kiké Is Staying In Boston

Well, at least one question about the 2023 roster has been answered (hopefully). Kiké Hernandez signed a deal to spend one more year in Fenway. Now the only question is whether he can bounce back from something of a lost season. (Alex Speier, Boston Globe)

This is Triston Casas’s first taste of the big leagues, but not his first time hitting at The Trop. And, according to Kevin Cash, anyway, he hit some of the longest home runs anyone’s ever seen down there - when he was still in high school. (Jen McCaffrey, The Athletic)

Boy, all these people who keep running to Twitter to tell everyone that Xander is having a bad year are sure going to be surprised when he ends up winning a batting title. (Chris Cotillo, MassLive)

This has been Rob Refsynder’s best MLB season. According to him, it’s not random, but the product of a change in approach. (David Laurila, FanGraphs)

So apparently Nelly frequently shows up at Mookie’s new house in LA at two in the morning. Maybe if some of Boston’s biggest celebrities had done the same thing, he’d still be playing in Fenway right now. Come on, Lenny Clarke, you should’ve been on top of that. (John Healy, WEEI)