Game 135: Rangers at Red Sox

Welcome to the party, pal

By Mike Carlucci
Texas Rangers v Boston Red Sox Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

The Red Sox are on a four-game winning streak.

They haven’t lost in September.

They’re two games under .500.

They’re, uh, 7.5 games back in the Wild Card.

And thanks to the Tampa Bay Rays, just 13.5 game back in the division.

Triston Casas is up.

If there was a time for a run it’s with Casas, Wong, Story, and Hernandez playing again. Xander is on fire. If Devers can find his bat...we can’t get ahead of ourselves but at least the team could close strong after two months of depressing play.

1 Marcus Semien, 2B Tommy Pham, DH
2 Corey Seager, SS Alex Verdugo, RF
3 Nathaniel Lowe, 1B Xander Bogaerts, SS
4 Adolis Garcia, RF Rafael Devers, 3B
5 Jonah Heim, C Trevor Story, 2B
6 Leody Taveras, CF Triston Casas, 1B
7 Kole Calhoun, DH Rob Refsnyder, CF
8 Ezequiel Duran, 3B Franchy Codero, LF
9 Bubba Thompson, LF Connor Wong, C
SP Dane Dunning, RHP Josh Winckowski, RHP

