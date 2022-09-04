Game 135: Rangers at Red Sox

The Red Sox are on a four-game winning streak.

They haven’t lost in September.

They’re two games under .500.

They’re, uh, 7.5 games back in the Wild Card.

And thanks to the Tampa Bay Rays, just 13.5 game back in the division.

Triston Casas is up.

If there was a time for a run it’s with Casas, Wong, Story, and Hernandez playing again. Xander is on fire. If Devers can find his bat...we can’t get ahead of ourselves but at least the team could close strong after two months of depressing play.