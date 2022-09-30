Game 157: Red Sox at Blue Jays

The Red Sox are back in Canada and, for the first time in 2022, so in Jarren Duran. Despite struggles in Boston, Duran has excelled - especially recently - for the Worcester Red Sox. With a few games to either build trade value or show what he can do in 2023 for the Boston Red Sox, he’ll have to make the most of it. Possessing potentially game-changing speed, with an opportunity to really change the game under the new rules, Durran could be a valuable commodity this winter for some team. If he can show he’s able to adapt to Major League pitching.

Luis Arraez has mercifully taken the lead in the batting title away from Aaron Judge. Xander Bogaerts is still in the mix over the next six games, even if he’s a little behind the top two right now.

Nick Pivetta has made three starts against Toronto this season: 5 runs in 4 innings, 2 runs in 4.2 innings, and 2 runs over 6 innings. Nick Pivetta has been all over the map this season so I’m not going to spend much time today looking at his numbers to predict anything. But the good start against the Jays was in June. When Pivetta was the ace. So, finish strong, Nick!