Daily Red Sox Links: Can Rich Hill Pitch Forever?

The Red Sox must feel pretty good about what they got from Rich Hill in 2022. (Rob Bradford; WEEI/Audacy)

Of course, Hill isn’t finished with baseball. Maybe he never will be and we’ll be watching him throw curveballs until the heat death of the universe. That would be cool. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)

Expectations are always high for big offseason acquisitions like Trevor Story. A cold start and multiple injuries kept him from living up to them, but 2023 will offer him a chance to bounce back. (Chris Cotillo; MassLive)

Plenty of prospects imagine stepping up to the plate to face an ace starting pitcher at the MLB level, but very few of those players actually get a shot. Triston Casas is one of the lucky few to get there. (Ryan Gilbert; WEEI/Audacy)

Chad Tracy, manager of the Worcester Red Sox, spoke with Chad Jennings of The Athletic about a host of topics from under the Triple-A sun. (Chad Jennings; The Athletic)

Speaking of prospects and such, Alex Speier took a look at a relatively strong year for the Red Sox’s player development in the minor leagues. (Alex Speier; Boston Globe)