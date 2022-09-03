Jonathan Papelbon returns to baseball...

Old friend and former Red Sox closer Jonathan Papelbon got on a mound for the first time(ish) since 2016. But not in the majors. Or the minors. But for the Harlem Globetrotters of baseball the Savannah Bananas!

In true Papelbon showman style he walked out to Dropkick Murphys, wore a kilt, danced a bit, and brought his 2007 World Series trophy to the mound.

The guy knows how to entertain and crowd, that’s for sure.