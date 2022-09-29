Daily Red Sox Links: Triston Casas Is The Future

Triston Casas seems really good at hitting the ball a long way, and the Red Sox’s top prospect is doing it at the big league level. You love to see it. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston)

Perhaps you want to read more about Casas, a player the Red Sox are betting on to be a cornerstone of their next great team. If so, here you go. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)

Xander Bogaerts has been a cornerstone of both great and bad Red Sox teams. Whether or not he will be part of the next iterations is still up in the air, but we’re seeing some positive signs. In fairness, a few relatively cheery quotes from Bogaerts and Chaim Bloom shouldn’t make anyone feel that much more confident one way or another, but it’s something. (Rob Bradford; WEEI/Audacy)

A torrid last couple weeks in Triple-A earned Connor Wong a nice honor. (Christopher Smith; MassLive)

Speaking of promising prospects, David Laurila of FanGraphs caught up with Niko Kavadas after he carved up Double-A this season. (David Laurila; FanGraphs)

Will Middlebrooks and everyone else in the Red Sox booth has a big pair of shoes to fill when Dennis Eckersley steps away from broadcasting at the end of this season. Eck isn’t hoarding his knowledge though. (Jesse Pantuosco; WEEI/Audacy)