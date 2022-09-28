Daily Links: Xander Bogaerts States The Obvious: “They Have Money”

Chad Finn doesn’t like that the Sox have turned into a punch line this season, and has some thoughts about how to fix it. (Chad Finn, Boston Globe)

One of the areas that probably needs to be fixed is the catcher’s spot, but Reese McGuire thinks he’s ready for a full-time role. (Peter Abraham, Boston Globe)

Yet another weakness is the outfield, where Alex Verdugo thinks he can improve defensively. (Jenn McCaffrey, The Athletic)

You know what spot shouldn’t need an upgrade? Shortstop, where one of the best in the game already plies his trade at Fenway. And, in a discussion about whether he’ll still play here next year, Xander Bogaerts says what the rest of us have been saying all season: “[The Red Sox] have money.” (Chris Cotillo, MassLive)

At least one writer is calling Ceddanne Rafaela “the most exciting prospect since Mookie Betts.” Look, I love Ceddanne, and I guess I can’t really quibble with that characterization since I have no idea what “most exciting” really means, but let’s be clear: Ceddanne Rafaela is not Mookie Betts, and those comparisons probably aren’t a great idea. (John Tomase, NBC Sports)