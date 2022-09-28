OTM Open Thread 9/28: It is Wednesday

Happy Wednesday. It’s hard to believe this is the same team from night to night. Big bats to no bats. Pitching to belly itching. An under .500 finish behind a team that wasn’t even trying. Even with the collapse of J.D. Martinez and an outfield that only has a single 10 homer guy and Trevor Story missing considerable time the offense is among the top in the American League. Brayan Bello should have a relatively full pitching load next year. Beef up the rotation and things can look good! First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET. Talk about what you want, find October plans, and be good to one another.