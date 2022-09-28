 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

OTM Open Thread 9/28: It is Wednesday

A win!

By Mike Carlucci
Baltimore Orioles v Boston Red Sox Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images

Happy Wednesday. It’s hard to believe this is the same team from night to night. Big bats to no bats. Pitching to belly itching. An under .500 finish behind a team that wasn’t even trying. Even with the collapse of J.D. Martinez and an outfield that only has a single 10 homer guy and Trevor Story missing considerable time the offense is among the top in the American League. Brayan Bello should have a relatively full pitching load next year. Beef up the rotation and things can look good! First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET. Talk about what you want, find October plans, and be good to one another.

