Minor Lines: Pay Attention to Johan Mieses

Worcester, W 8-6

Mieses, DH: 3-4, HR, 2 2B, 2 R, 1 RBI, 1 K Hernandez, C: 2-4, HR, 2 RBI, 1 K Duran, CF: 1-5, HR, 2 RBI, 3 K

Murphy: 5.2 IP, 11 H, 6 ER, 2 BB, 5 K, 1 HR Keller: 2.1 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K Politi: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

Johan Mieses is one of those guys who came to the Sox with the “organizational depth” label already tattooed on his forehead. When guys like that hit well for a stretch, no one really notices, cares, or even registers it. But Johan Miseses. . . kinda just kept hitting this year? Given that his success came at a higher level, you could make a case that, after slashing .271/.387/.536 with 12 homers, he should’ve won the Red Sox Minor League Offensive Player Of The Year award, not Niko Kavadas.