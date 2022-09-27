OTM Open Thread 9/28: It is Tuesday

Happy Tuesday! Well these rain games are sure fun, right? Remember June? Boy that was fun. The Sox start the second of four games against the Orioles at 7:10 PM ET. Ace Michael Wacha on the mound.

There are some bright spots for the future on the farm (and like, Brayan Bello, in Boston).

Congratulations to our 2022 Minor League Award winners! pic.twitter.com/Hls0JoxR5a — Red Sox Player Development (@RedSoxPlayerDev) September 26, 2022

