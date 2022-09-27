The Red Seat Podcast: Boston Sports Hierarchy

Good morning and welcome back to another episode of “The Red Seat” podcast. With less than two weeks left in the season there isn’t a ton left for us to find out about the Red Sox team. With that in mind we decided to get you updated on the latest news and roster moves before diving into a very fun topic; the hierarchy of our Boston sports teams.

We dive into which of the Red Sox, Celtics, Bruins, and Patriots is most set up for success, both now and in the future. Which team has the best combination of ownership and front office leadership? In three years which will be the closest to winning a championship? This is a fun departure from our normal topics and we hope you will enjoy it.

Lastly, we answered a bunch of your listener questions before ending the show.

We hope you enjoyed the show and if you did, make sure you subscribe to us on iTunes, Google Podcast, Spotify, or Stitcher. Also give the show a review. Five star reviews help us get in more ears and grow the show. Be sure to also follow us on Twitter. You can find Keaton @TheSpokenKeats, and you can find me @DevJake. Thanks for listening!