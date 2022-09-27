Daily Links: J.D. Martinez Is Getting Reflective

J.D. Martinez wants to play at least two more seasons. But it sounds like he’s accepted the fact that they might not be in Boston. (Peter Abraham, Boston Globe)

As we mentioned yesterday, though, Cora has no intention of going anywhere, and says he has a good relationship with Chaim Bloom. (John Tomase, NBC Sports)

Another person Cora has a great relationship with is Rafael Devers. Here’s a case for why his looming free agency will turn out differently than Mookie’s did. (Chad Jennings, The Athletic)

A big reason why Devers’ free agency could play out differently is because of the state of the farm system, and the Sox minor league awards were just announced. (Alex Speier, Boston Globe)