Game 153: Orioles at Red Sox

The American League Wild Card teams right now are the Toronto Blue Jays, Tampa Bay Rays, and Seattle Mariners. The Baltimore Orioles sit four games out of the last spot.

Orioles starter Jordan Lyles tossed a complete game his last time out. Yes, that same Jordan Lyles, Last time he faced the Sox on September 10th he allowed 8 runs on 7 hits in 3.2 innings. In is last 12 innings against the Red Sox he’s allowed 15 runs. Another outing like that and it could be a good night for the Fenway Faithful.

The Red Sox will not be giving up a home run to Aaron Judge no matter what happens.

Connor Seabold will look to put together a solid outing after a rough start against the Cincinnati Reds last week. Welcome to audition season, Connor! Maybe Rich Hill can offer a few pointers like he did for Brayan Bello...

Xander Bogaerts will look to take the batting title lead again. And a big night against Baltimore is just the place for it.