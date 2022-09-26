OTM Open Thread 9/26: It is Monday

Happy Monday! With a little assistance from the rain to finish the series the Red Sox held Yankees slugger Aaron Judge to ZERO home runs over four games. While ESPN waited for “the completion of the work Roger Maris started by hitting 61 against the Red Sox” Boston avoided it. At least the 2022 season isn’t going to be in every Sox-Yankees highlight forever. That’s worth something. The Red Sox are home for four games against the Baltimore Orioles who sit four games behind the Seattle Mariners in the Wild Card race. First pitch at 7:10 PM ET. Talk about what you want and be good to one another.