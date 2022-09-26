Daily Links: “I Hate Losing”

If you were wondering whether Alex Cora might be looking to move on, it sure doesn’t sound like it. (Alex Speier, Boston Globe)

Former Reds and Nationals GM Jim Bowden has some thoughts on what the Sox should do this offseason. Regardless of the merits of these particular ideas, I feel like every Jim Bowden article should come with some kind of disclosure along the lines of: Ed. Note: Jim Bowden was not good at his old job! (Jim Bowden, The Athletic)

There’s nothing better than a story about a largely unheralded pitcher learning a new pitch and potentially changing his career. Here’s one about Zack Kelly. (Christopher Smith, MassLive)

Trevor Story officially joins the Sign Xander Club. Welcome, Trevor, we meet on Tuesday nights, and, though, we don’t like to talk about it, your presence actually makes us weirdly uncomfortable. (Christopher Smith, MassLive)

Has anyone considered that Triston Casas is going to be good? Triston Casas is going to be good. (Julian McWilliams, Boston Globe)

I have a sinking feeling that David Price is somehow going to be remembered as a Red Sox villain. If you’re someone who thinks that, check yourself. (Tara Sullivan, Boston Globe)