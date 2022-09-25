 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game 152: Red Sox at Yankees

One more game...let’s do this pitching staff!

By Mike Carlucci
/ new
Kansas City Royals v Boston Red Sox

There’s only one thing you’re asking right now: the answer is Brayan Bello has only allowed one home run in the big leagues. Aaron Judge has a single and a walk against the rookie righty in three plate appearances. Let’s do this Red Sox! Keep him in the ballpark one more night.

Game 152: Red Sox at Yankees

Lineup spot Red Sox Yankees
Lineup spot Red Sox Yankees
1 Kiké Hernández, CF Aaron Judge, DH
2 Tommy Pham, LF Anthony Rizzo, 1B
3 Xander Bogaerts, SS Gleyber Tores, 2B
4 J.D. Martinez, DH Oswaldo Cabrera, RF
5 Rob Refsnyder, RF Harrison Bader, CF
6 Triston Casas, 1B Aaron Hicks, LF
7 Bobby Dalbec, 3B Jose Trevino, C
8 Yu Chang, 2B Marwin Gonzalez, 3B
9 Connor Wong, C Oswald Peraza, SS
SP Brayan Bello, RHP Nestor Cortes, RHP

More From Over the Monster

Loading comments...