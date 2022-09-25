There’s only one thing you’re asking right now: the answer is Brayan Bello has only allowed one home run in the big leagues. Aaron Judge has a single and a walk against the rookie righty in three plate appearances. Let’s do this Red Sox! Keep him in the ballpark one more night.
Game 152: Red Sox at Yankees
|Lineup spot
|Red Sox
|Yankees
|Lineup spot
|Red Sox
|Yankees
|1
|Kiké Hernández, CF
|Aaron Judge, DH
|2
|Tommy Pham, LF
|Anthony Rizzo, 1B
|3
|Xander Bogaerts, SS
|Gleyber Tores, 2B
|4
|J.D. Martinez, DH
|Oswaldo Cabrera, RF
|5
|Rob Refsnyder, RF
|Harrison Bader, CF
|6
|Triston Casas, 1B
|Aaron Hicks, LF
|7
|Bobby Dalbec, 3B
|Jose Trevino, C
|8
|Yu Chang, 2B
|Marwin Gonzalez, 3B
|9
|Connor Wong, C
|Oswald Peraza, SS
|SP
|Brayan Bello, RHP
|Nestor Cortes, RHP
