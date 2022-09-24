Game 151: Red Sox at Yankees

The Red Sox have held Aaron Judge homer-less for two straight games. They just need two more to prevent being part of his history. Albert Pujols hit two homers last night and put his name into the history books forever with at least 700 home runs.

Aaron Judge enters the game hitting .315 to Xander Bogaerts’ .314 mark. Let’s do this X-Man!

Nick Pivetta had a bounce-back start against the Yankees last time he faced them: September 13. After Two disastrous starts of 6 and 7 runs in the summer, Pivetta allowed just 3 runs in 5.1 innings. He’ll try to finish 2022 strong.