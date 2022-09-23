Game 150: Red Sox at Yankees

Yankees fans are big mad about tonight’s game being exclusive to AppleTV+. It’s a whole firestorm. Their Attorney General (of New York, not some special AG just for Yankee fan although I’m sure they think they deserve one) has weighed in! He’s not even setting an MLB record here, just AL. At best.

The Red Sox send Rich Hill to tackle Judge and his bench and it could sure be something. Aaron Judge is (checks notes) a right-handed hitter who (checks notes) hits lefties well. Although both sides of his split show up with an OPS over 1.000. Maybe he’ll get hurt swinging too hard. Or forget there’s a game. Or he can boycott Apple! Go grab a hot dog Mr. Judge. Your fans can wait until Monday.

Gerrit Cole has already faced the Red Sox four times this year. The Yankees have won all four games. The last one, September 13, was 7-6 with Cole allowing four runs in six innings. So...maybe?