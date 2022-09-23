Minor Lines: A Brutal Loss For The Dogs

Worcester, L 4-2

Duran: 0-3, 1 R, 1BB, 2 K Valdez, 2B: 2-4, 1 RBI Fitzgerald, SS: 1-3, 2BB, 1 K

Murphy: 7 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 7 K Shugart: 1 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 K Hartlieb: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

After an outstanding start to the year in Portland, Chris Murphy has had a bit of an up and down run in Worcester. But last night he pitched the best game of his AAA career — and his first without issuing a single walk.

Portland, W 6-5

Rafaela, CF: 2-5, 3B, 1 R, 1 K, SB Hamilton, SS: 1-5, 2B, 1 R, 1 K Potts, 3B: 1-5, HR, 2 RBI, 2 K Koss, 2B: 1-4, 1 R, 1 RBI, 2 K

Ward: 4.2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 K Wallace: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Mosqueda: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Broadway: 0.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 3 BB Gettys: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Nail: 0.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Zeferjan: 0.1 IP, 1H, 1 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Well, that does it for the Sea Dogs. And, man, did this playoff series end brutally, with Portland just one out away from finishing the game before some ugly defense allowed the lead to slip away. At least Ceddanne and Thad Ward ended the season on high notes.