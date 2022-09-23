 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

OTM Open Thread 9/23: It is Friday

Judge not...

By Mike Carlucci
/ new
Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Happy Friday. The Red Sox didn’t win last night but they’re 14 through letting Aaron Judge make history. And we got this moment:

It’s Rich Hill vs Gerrit Cole tonight at 7:05 PM ET exclusively on AppleTV+.

Triston Casas also continued to flash his power:

Could we have a good first baseman for 2023? Signs point to yes!

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.

