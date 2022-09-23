OTM Open Thread 9/23: It is Friday

Happy Friday. The Red Sox didn’t win last night but they’re 1⁄4 through letting Aaron Judge make history. And we got this moment:
This is the greatest call ever for a home run that died at the warning track. pic.twitter.com/UV86xKED2k— Maury Brown (@BizballMaury) September 23, 2022
It’s Rich Hill vs Gerrit Cole tonight at 7:05 PM ET exclusively on AppleTV+.
Triston Casas also continued to flash his power:
It's a big bop in the Bronx!@RedSox No. 2 prospect Triston Casas swats his 3rd MLB homer: pic.twitter.com/NW1znoHqRA— MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) September 23, 2022
Could we have a good first baseman for 2023? Signs point to yes!
Talk about what you want and be good to one another.
