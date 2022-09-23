Well, it’s been a long time, but The Over The Monster Podcast is back!

Should we have gotten back on the microphones at some point before the tail end of a depressing 2022 season? Probably! But Dan didn’t even have a microphone, for one thing, and Bryan was busy tweeting about Wordle and just generally vibing to life (big viber, our Bryan is).

Anyway, in this pod, Bryan and Dan draft reasons to keep watching the 2022 Red Sox. Amongst other things, we discuss Xander’s batting title chase, the NESN booth, weird Fenway, and people who may or may not be punched by Tommy Pham in the future. Plus, Dan offers a take on Ime Udoka that proves to be wildly incorrect about seven minutes after he says it.

