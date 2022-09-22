The Red Sox are playing the first of four games in New York against the Yankees. Aaron Judge is looking to sweep every available award.
He’s hitting .317 with decimal points carry him just above Xander Bogaerts.
He’s got 60 home runs. Needing just two more for his own record.
He’ll be a free agent after the Yankees low-balled their best player.
Will he sign with the Red Sox (personally stay far, far away Mr. Bloom) or the Yankees or maybe the Angels try to add to their core of Trout and Ohtani?
Game 149: Red Sox at Yankees
|Lineup spot
|Red Sox
|Yankees
|Lineup spot
|Red Sox
|Yankees
|1
|Tommy Pham, LF
|Aaron Judge, RF
|2
|Rafael Devers, 3B
|Anthony Rizzo, 1B
|3
|Xander Bogaerts, SS
|Gleyber Tores, 2B
|4
|Alex Verdugo, RF
|Josh Donaldson, 3B
|5
|J.D. Martinez, DH
|Giancarlo Stanton, DH
|6
|Triston Casas, 1B
|Oswaldo Cabrera, LF
|7
|Kiké Hernández, CF
|Harrison Bader, CF
|8
|Yu Chang, 2B
|Isah Kiner-Falefa, SS
|9
|Connor Wong, C
|Kyle Higashoika, C
|SP
|Michael Wacha, RHP
|Jamseon Taillon, RHP
Loading comments...