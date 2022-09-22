Minor Lines: Victor Santos Gets His Moment

Worcester, L 5-0

Duran, CF: 1-4, 1 K, SB Dalbec, 1B: 1-4, 2 K Valdez, 2-3, 1 BB

Santos: 7 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 K Hernandez: 0.2 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Politi: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Simpson: 1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

If Victor Santos hasn’t really been on your prospect radar this year, you’re not alone. And while the 22-year-old certainly didn’t have what anyone would call a strong season this year, he is finishing very well. He’s thrown 22 innings in the month of September, striking out 23 batters, allowing 15 hits and 7 walks, and giving up just 6 earned runs.