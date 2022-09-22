Daily Red Sox Links: What does the future hold for Nathan Eovaldi?

We haven’t really talked about Nathan Eovaldi a lot recently, but hopefully we’ll get more chances to do so. (Chad Jennings; The Athletic)

Speaking of talking about pitchers, Chris Cotillo and Christopher Smith at MassLive evaluated some of the Red Sox’s hurlers. (Chris Cotillo; MassLive)

The Red Sox are a team that can afford to spend a lot of money, but Chaim Bloom is thinking about more than just handing out a bunch of dollars to big name players. It could certainly work, and name-dropping the Dodgers as a model makes sense, but there’s stay a long way to go. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston)

I’ve been told we aren’t supposed to talk about Kevin Plawecki on this site, but that doesn’t mean Alex Cora can’t. (Logan Mullen; Audacy/WEEI)

Fun gags like the home run cart are great when they’re new and your team is winning, but not so much when they’re old and your team is losing. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston)