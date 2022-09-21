Game 148: Red Sox at Reds

The Red Sox have won two in a row and are 5-5 in their last 10 games. They’re at 72-75. Finishing about .500 isn’t impossible, but after tonight would need to be done with a run against the AL East. It’s a tough division. Other teams in fifth place aren’t even sniffing .500. That’s fourth or even third in other divisions. There are a lot of reasons 2022 didn’t go the Sox way but being the best division in baseball is one of them.

Anyway, there can still be fun. Let’s just skip to the seventh inning stretch.

Connor Seabold returns to the majors tonight after a very nice season in Triple A. His three starts in Boston this year were....not great. But once again, this is a nice lineup for a 2023 audition.

Xander Bogaerts trails (blah) Aaron Judge in the batting title race. Rack up some hits X-Man!