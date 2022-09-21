Minor Lines: Playoff Time In Portland

Worcester, W 3-2

Duran, CF: 0-2, 1 BB, SB Dalbec, 1B: 0-3, 2 K Mieses, DH: 2-2, 1 R, 1 BB Davis, LF: 1-3, 2B

Hart: 6 IP, 8 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K, 1 HR

A complete game in Worcester! Just don’t look at that innings pitched thing over there . . .

Portland, L 9-4

Kavadas, 1B: 1-4, HR, 2 RBI, 1 K Rafaela, CF: 0-4, 2 K Koss, SS: 3-4, 1 R, 1 RBI Abreu: 2-4, 2B, 1 R, 1 K Potts, 3B: 1-4, HR, 1 RBI, 1 K

Drohan: 3.2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K Zeferjahn: 0.0 IP, 1 H, 3 ER, 2 BB Webb: 1 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Nail: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Broadway: 1 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Mosqueda: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Spacke: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

It’s every ballplayer’s dream: the Eastern League playoffs! Big Niko Kavadas got things started off with a bang for Portland (see below), but yikes, not the type of pitching you want in Game 1 of a postseason series.

Boom! Niko Kavadas hits a 418-foot moon shot to give the Sea Dogs a 2-0 lead. #milbplayoffs #DogsAreHot pic.twitter.com/skJRzuk3qS — Portland Sea Dogs (@PortlandSeaDogs) September 20, 2022