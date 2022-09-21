The Red Seat Podcast: Planning our Optimal Offseason

Good morning and welcome back to another edition of “The Red Seat” podcast. On this episode of the show Keaton and I get you caught up on all the latest Red Sox news. We begin with a discussion of Garrett Whitlock’s injury and if they should have shut him down sooner. Next, we turn to an overview of the eight players the Red Sox are sending to the Arizona Fall League. We then discuss Frank German’s MLB debut and Xander Bogaert’s quest for the batting title.

In our final segment of the night Keaton and I go through our list of offseason priorities for improving this baseball team. Our first two priorities are the same and then we differ slightly on how we’d approach the remainder of the offseason. How would Shohei Ohtani fit in with the Sox? We explore this fun hypothetical as well.

Lastly, we answered a bunch of your listener questions before ending the show.

