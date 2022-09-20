Game 147: Red Sox at Reds

Ohhh, breaking news!

Alex Cora just shared with us during his pregame availability that the #RedSox are shutting down Garrett Whitlock for the remainder of the season. He’s set to have surgery (a scope) to clean up his hip next week. He’s expected to be ready for the start of spring training 2023.. — Jahmai Webster (@WebsterOnTV) September 20, 2022

Well, better to get him ready. Don’t really need a closer when winning games isn’t important anymore.

Brayan Bello needs just one thing to have an excellent start: solid defense behind him. Once more he was more-or-less cruising against the New York Yankees and then it all fell apart. This Reds team isn’t great. It’s a perfect time for him to really show what he’s got. Bello has pulled his ERA down to 5.10 to go along with a sparkling 2.76 FIP. There are usually people looking at FIP vs ERA to predict positive or negative regression for the following season and Bello could be tremendous in 2023.

Facing off against another rookie starter, Bello is opposed by Nick Lodolo. The lefty has a bit more experience and will be making his 17th start tonight. Through 16 he’s compiled a 3.81 ERA/3.56 FIP.