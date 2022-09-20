 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 147: Red Sox at Reds

We want defense!

By Mike Carlucci
Milwaukee Brewers v Cincinnati Reds Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Brayan Bello needs just one thing to have an excellent start: solid defense behind him. Once more he was more-or-less cruising against the New York Yankees and then it all fell apart. This Reds team isn’t great. It’s a perfect time for him to really show what he’s got. Bello has pulled his ERA down to 5.10 to go along with a sparkling 2.76 FIP. There are usually people looking at FIP vs ERA to predict positive or negative regression for the following season and Bello could be tremendous in 2023.

Facing off against another rookie starter, Bello is opposed by Nick Lodolo. The lefty has a bit more experience and will be making his 17th start tonight. Through 16 he’s compiled a 3.81 ERA/3.56 FIP.

Lineup spot Red Sox Reds
Lineup spot Red Sox Reds
1 Tommy Pham, LF TJ Friedl, LF
2 Rafael Devers, 3B Jonathan India, 2B
3 Xander Bogaerts, SS Kyle Farmer, 3B
4 J.D. Martinez, DH Jake Fraley, DH
5 Alex Verdugo, RF Donovan Solano, 1B
6 Rob Refsnyder, CF Aristides Aquino, RF
7 Kiké Hernández, 2B Nick Senzel, CF
8 Yu Chang, 1B Jose Barrero, SS
9 Connon Wong, C Austin Romaine, C
SP Brayan Bello, RHP Nick Lodolo, LHP

