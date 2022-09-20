Daily Links: Everyone Wants A Piece Of Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello may be the single best reason to keep watching the 2022 Red Sox. Nate Eovaldi is definitely watching him, for one, and mentoring him as he looks to secure a spot in the 2023 rotation (Alex Speier, Boston Globe)

. . . But, wait a minute, maybe it’s Rich Hill who’s Brayan Bello’s tutor! Starting to look like we’ve got a “success has a million fathers” situation on our hands here — everyone wants to be a star in the Brayan Bello story. (Jen McCaffrey, The Athletic)

Now if you ask me, Bill Lee should get in on the Bello-mentoring act, because Bill Lee probably has something to teach everybody. Here’s the latest on the his recovery from last month’s on-field collapse. (Stan Grossfeld, Boston Globe)

If you’ve seen Trevor Story throw this year, you’ve probably wondered whether he could still hack it at short in the event of a Xander departure. As he details here, the arm is still a work-in-progress. (Rob Bradford, WEEI)

I hate to break it to you, but I think we’re going to be talking about Kevin Plawecki for a long time. (John Tomase, NBC Sports Boston)