Game 133: Rangers at Red Sox

Connor Wong is back! The reason the Red Sox felt comfortable trading their starting catcher has hit .288/.359/.507 in Triple A this season. With Wong, Hernandez, and Story the Sox are a Casas callup or Hosmer return from their ideal lineup at this point in 2022.

Nick Pivetta has been up and down the last few months. After three rough starts to begin July, Pivetta made six starts for 34.1 innings striking out 35, walking 12, and good for a 3.41 ERA/3.74 FIP. He took a little step back last time out against the Tampa Bay Rays. Pivetta hasn’t been giving up lots of homers, which is a strength of the Rangers, so maybe that will be his path to success tonight.

The Rangers counter with Dallas Keuchel who has put up an 8.84 ERA against a 5.78 FIP (that’s a yikes). He’s allowed at least 6 runs six times this season. Including a 1.0 inning 10 run performance in Aprial and back to back 7 earned run outings his last two starts. With any luck this game is a laugh and over in the first three innings.