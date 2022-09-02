Minor Lines: Casas Homers, Luis Ravelo Has Quite The Debut

Worcester, W 4-3

Casas, 1B: 1-3, HR, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 K Duran, CF: 0-4, 2 K Valdez, 2B: 0-4, 1 R, 1 RBI, 2 BB

Santos: 5 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 5 BB, 4 K Keller: 3 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 4 BB, 5 K German: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

Yet another homer by Casas, against yet another right-handed pitcher. Each of hi 11 homers this year have come against righties, while lefties have held him to a .227/.354/.273 slash line. If you’re looking for a hole in his game, you don’t have to look too hard.

Portland, W 10-3

Koss, SS: 1-3, HR, 2 R, 3 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K Kavadas, DH: 1-4, 1 HR, 1 R, 3 RBI, 1 BB, 3 K Abreu, CF: 1-3, 1 H, 1 RBI, 2 BB, 1 K Potts, 1B: 2-4, 2B, 1 R, 1 RBI, 2 BB, 1 K

Drohan: 5 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 5 BB, 3 K, 1 HR Gomez: 3 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K, 1 HR Spacke: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

It’s been a rough transition to Portland for Kavadas - he’s had just a single multi-hit game at AA, and it came all the way back in his second game.

Greenville, W 4-1

Lugo, 3B: 1-2, 2 R, 2 BB, 1 K Mayer, SS: 2-3, 1 R, 2 BB, SB Sikes, CF: 3-5, 1 K, SB Davis, 1B: 3-5, 2 RBI, 1 K

Liu: 5 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 10 K Teller: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 K DiValerio: 2.2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Webb: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

Damn, that’s a dominant outing from Taiwanese righty Chih-Jung Liu. He’s spent the whole year in Greenville and hasn’t been all that effective (6.11 ERA) but the Ks are there (99 strikeouts in 94.1 IP), so hopefully he can figure something out.

Salem, W 10-5

Ravelo, DH: 2-4, HR, 2 R, 4 RBI, 2 K Romero, SS: 2-5, 2B, 3B, 2 RBI, 1 K Bonaci, 3B: 0-1, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 SB Meidroth, 2B: 3-3, HR, 3 R, 1 RBI, 2 BB, SB

Perales: 2.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 5 BB, 3 K Talvera: 1 IP, 2 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, 0 K Lucas: 4.1 IP, o H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K Troye: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

Tough night for Chase Meidroth, who goes 3-3 with a homer and somehow isn’t the star of the game . . . because Luis Ravelo’s debut homer was a grand slam that sealed the win.