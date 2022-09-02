Daily Red Sox Links: Rob Refsnyder, Bryan Mata, Brayan Bello

Rob Refsnyder may not be a superstar, but he’s been a relatively solid player for the Red Sox this season. David Laurila of FanGraphs caught up with the outfielder. (David Laurila; FanGraphs)

Bryan Mata has had to display incredible patience, but it seems to paying off. (Greg Levinsky; Boston Globe)

Speaking of Red Sox starting pitching prospects, Brian Abraham, the Red Sox’s director of player development, shared insights on Brayan Bello and more in an interview with Chad Jennings of The Athletic. (Chad Jennings; The Athletic)

We’ll just stay down on the farm for now and check in with Blaze Jordan. It seems like things are going well. (Khari Thompson; Boston Globe)

This winter will be a big one for the Red Sox’s future, both in the short and long term. (Ken Rosenthal; The Athletic)

At least for now, Sam Kennedy isn’t prepared to clean house in the front office or in the dugout. (Scott McLaughlin; WEEI/Audacy)