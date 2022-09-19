Daily Links: Plawecki Out, Eovaldi In

If you ask me, I think everyone’s probably making a little too big of a deal about the Sox releasing a backup catcher who’s played a grand total of 179 games for the organization. But there’s no question that a lot of the players are pissed. (Rob Bradford, WEEI)

Should the Sox offer Nate Eovaldi the qualifying offer? It’s one of the big questions coming up — one that our own Avery Hamel will be digging into — and it looks like we’ll have one more data point to consider, as he’s trying to make his way back to the rotation (Julian McWilliams)

Statistically, Xander Bogaerts’ August 19th ejection serves as a dividing line between his second half slump and subsequent surge to the batting title. According to Bogey, that’s not a coincidence. (Christopher Smith, MassLive)

And it’s also not just a batting title Xander’s chasing, he’s starting to hit some big career milestones. (Chad Jennings, The Athletic)

The Arizona Fall League rosters are out, and eight Red Sox prospects will be participating. The name you’ll probably want to keep your eye on? Nick Yorke, who probably didn’t think he’d be heading there this year. (Chad Jennings, The Athletic)