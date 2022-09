Minor Lines: The Return of Bobby Bombs

Worcester, W 3-2

Dalbec, 1B: 2-4, 2 HR, 2 RBI Duran, CF: 0-4, 1 K Valdez, 2B: 1-3, 2B, BB Hernandez, DH: 1-4, 2B, 1 R, 2 K

Mata: 5 IP, 9 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 7 K Thompson: 0.0 IP, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 K Keller: 2.2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K Politi: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

Bryan Mata out here hitting the zone, telling everyone to shut up about that “future reliever nonsense. But more importantly, Bobby Bombs is back! Just in time for the stretch run! Get him back up here, Chaim, the postseason is still in play!

Portland, L 6-3

Rafaela, CF: 0-4, 2 k Potts, 3B: 2-4, HR, 1 RBI, 1 K Hamilton, SS: 2-4, 2 RBI, SB

Liu: 3.2 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2K, 1 HR Spacke: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Gomez: 0.0 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 2, 2 HR Wallace: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K Cellucci: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Scroggins: 1 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 K, 1 HR

Why do I even bother typing “SB” next to David Hamilton’s name any more? It’s kind of assumed at this point, no?