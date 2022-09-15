Minor Lines: A Grand Night For Ceddanne

Worcester, L 4-1

Duran, CF: 1-4, 2B Dalbec, 1B-3B: 0-4, 1 K Valdez, 2B: 1-4, 1 R, 1 K Hernandez, DH: 0-4, 2 K Mieses, RF: 2-3, 2B, 1 RBI

Seabold: 4.1 IP, 7 H, 4 ER, 1 BB, 4 K, 1 HR Hartlieb: 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K Thompson: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K German: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

A rough start for Seabold, but all things considered, he’s had a solid year in Worcester. He cut his walks way down from last year while maintaining his strikeout rate, and is sitting on a 3.32 ERA with two starts to go. Frankly, I’m not sure why he hasn’t been given more of a chance with the big league club. I don’t have any hope that he’ll ever be anything more than a back-end starter, but that’s probably the case with Winckowski and Crawford, too, and they’ve gotten plenty of run.

Portland, W 12-7

Rafaela, CF: 2-6, GS, 2 R, 4 RBI, 2 K Abreu, LF: 3-5, HR, 3 R, 3 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K Dearden, DH: 2-3, HR, 3 R, 3 RBI, 2 BB Koss, 2B: 2-6, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 K

Van Belle: 4 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 4 K, 2 HR Wallace: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K Webb: 2 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 K, 1 HR Kennedy: 2 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, 1 HR

The Sea Dogs punch their ticket to the playoffs on the strength of Ceddane’s first career grand slam. FYI, he’s one of just four players in the entire minor leagues to hit .300 with 20 homers and 20 steals.