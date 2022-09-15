Daily Red Sox Links: Brayan Bello, Xander Bogaerts, Matt Barnes

We are continuing to see Brayan Bello evolve, and on Wednesday, he did so relatively successfully against the New York Yankees. (Jen McCaffrey; The Athletic)

Shameless plug alert: I wrote about Bello’s recent improvements yesterday.

I say relatively because Bello can’t control everything, including the defense behind him. (Peter Abraham; Boston Globe)

The strides Bello is making have not gone unnoticed by Alex Cora. (Jason Ounpraseuth; NESN)

This shouldn’t even be a conversation, as the Red Sox should have worked out an extension with Xander Bogaerts already, but the All-Star shortstop has been excellent this year, indicating a big contract is on the horizon. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston)

Over the Monster has long been a pro Matt Barnes site, but over the last season and a half or so, it’s been tough to carry that banner. Maybe it won’t be for much longer. (Julian McWilliams; Boston Globe)

The Red Sox’s relief efforts still leave much to be desired even if we could guarantee that Barnes is back to being a good reliever permanently. (Peter Abraham; Boston Globe)

Red Sox newcomer Yu Chang may not be able to help in the bullpen, but the Red Sox are optimistic about the infielder all the same. (Chris Cotillo; MassLive)

Stolen bases aren’t dead yet! (Alex Speier; Boston Globe)